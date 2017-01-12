Charo Santos-Concio is nominated for Best Actress in the movie 'Ang Babaeng Humayo,' while Lav Diaz is nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay

MANILA, Philippines – The movie Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left) continues to be recognized abroad, as Lav Diaz and Charo Santos-Concio were nominated in the 11th Asian Film Awards.

Lav was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Charo received a Best Actress nod for the movie.

The news was confirmed by Roger Garcia, executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, on his Facebook page.

The movie tells the story of Horacia (Charo), who was released from prison after 30 years for a crime she never committed. She tries to pick her life back up, meeting people along the way who teach her valuable lessons. (READ: 'Ang Babaeng Humayo' Review: Double lives, second chances)

The movie won the Golden Lion award at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

The Asian Film Awards will be held on March 21 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. – Rappler.com