Director Jun Robles Lana posts three deleted scenes from the movie, which generates feedback on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Die Beautiful director Jun Robles Lana released 3 deleted scenes from the movie, in response to queries about Trisha's (Paolo Ballesteros) friends during their high school days and after her death.

On Tuesday, January 10, Lana posted a two-minute clip on Twitter, saying: "Binura. Hinanap. Binalik. Sa mga nagrerequest, 'eto na yung deleted scene ng buong barkada. Mature viewing only."

(Deleted. Looked for it. Returned. For those requesting, this it the deleted scene of the whole group of friends. Mature viewing only.)

In the second video, posted on Wednesday, January 11, Trisha's father (Joel Torre) enters her wake and tries to get to her coffin.

He takes a look and says, "What have you done? Binaboy mo ang anak ko (You ruined my child). Get out!"

Trisha's sister (Gladys Reyes) tries to calm him down, but Barbs (Christian Bables) protests, saying: "Tinakwil mo na siya (You've already turned your back on her)!"

Christian Bables retweeted the video saying: "This breaks my heart even more. Feeling ko huling kita ko na kay (I feel like it's the last time I'll see) Trisha."

On Facebook, Ken Tivar reposted the second video on the same day, and it has received 221,260 views as of writing.

In a 3rd tweet, Jun said he chose not to include the attached scene because the mood was off, even though he found it funny.

Here’s another deleted scene. Pinilit kunan kahit umuulan.

The movie tells the story of Trisha Echevarria, a transwoman, her life joining beauty pageants, and the men she falls in love with. (READ: ‘Die Beautiful’ Review: Queer and beautiful)

The movie was a big hit abroad, with Paolo Ballesteros winning Best Actor at the Tokyo Film Festival last November 2016. He also won Best Actor at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) last December.

Die Beautiful won the Best Supporting Actor for Christian Bables, Best Float, and Favorite Film (audience's choice) at the MMFF 2016 too. – Rappler.com