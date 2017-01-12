Ariana and John are set to record their version of the song for the upcoming live action movie starring Emma Watson

MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande and John Legend are set to perform a duet of the Beauty and the Beast theme song for Disney's upcoming live action movie!

This, days after the trailer featuring Emma Watson singing "Belle (reprise)" dropped. (WATCH: Emma Watson sings in 'Beauty and the Beast' TV spot)

Ariana and John will record their version of the classic for the movie's soundtrack.

"Beauty and the Beast" (1991) was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson. It was composed and written by Oscar winners Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, respectively.

Listen to Celine and Peabo's version below!



In the animated movie, Belle and the Beast dance to Mrs Potts' (Angela Lansbury) performance of the song. (WATCH: Angela Lansbury sings 'Beauty and the Beast' at special screening)



Grammy winner Ron Fair will produce Ariana and John's version, and the music video will be directed by Dave Meyers.

The Beauty and the Beast soundtrack is set to drop on March 10 and pre-orders are available now through Disney Music.

The live action Beauty and the Beast movie stars Emma, Dan Stevens, and Luke Evans. It will be in theaters in March. – Rappler.com