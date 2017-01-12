'Sa harapan ng ating mga pamilya, sa mga kaibigan, at lahat ng nagmamahal sa atin, sino mang mag-aakala na ngayon, kaharap na kita sa altar,' says VJ to Camille

MANILA, Philippines – Nice Print Photography released the wedding video of Camille Prats and VJ Yambao on Wednesday, January 11.

Camille and VJ, who have known each other since childhood, got married on Saturday, January 7, in Batangas.

In an interview in 2015, Camille said VJ asked permission from her family for her hand in marriage. She also made sure that her son would be okay with it. (IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao's Batangas wedding)

In the video, the couple was heard sharing part of their wedding vows.

"After months and years of being apart, dumating na din ang araw na pinakahihintay natin. Sa mga panahon na hindi tayo magkasama, walang araw na hindi ko inisip ang pagdating ng araw na 'to. Ang araw na hindi na tayo muling maghihiwalay pa," said Camille in the beginning of the video.

(After months and years of being apart, our much awaited day has come. During those times that we were apart, there was not a day that I was not thinking of our wedding day. This day that we would never be apart.)

"We are now standing together in front of God and all who are dear to us, proving our unwavering love for each other – not even the hardship of distance can break. Through you, God has shown his amazing love for me. You are the man I have prayed for and more. And I am beyond blessed to be here with you as I vow to be your partner through all the days to come."

VJ meanwhile said: "I remember when I was praying to God, I asked him to give the ideal wife to me. Simple lang naman ang hiling ko. 'Yung taong mamahalin ako habang buhay. Naalala ko pa, dati, nung bata pa tayo sa classroom, magkatabi, naguusap. Sa playground naman, masayang naglalaro. Sa harapan ng ating mga pamilya, sa mga kaibigan, at lahat ng nagmamahal sa atin, sino mang mag-aakala na ngayon, kaharap na kita sa altar."

(My wish was simple. A person who will love me for the rest of my life. I remember when we were kids, next to each other inside the classroom, chatting. We would just play at the playground. Now who would've have thought that, in front of our family, friends, and the people who love us, I now face you in front of the altar.)

The video also showed highlights from the ceremony and reception.

This is Camille's second marriage. She was married to Anthony Linsangan in 2008. In 2011, Anthony succumbed to cancer. They have a son, Nathaniel. – Rappler.com