The song, titled 'GOOD BYE,' is set to be released on January 21

MANILA, Philippines – Korean girl band 2NE1 will release their final song as a group, according to YG Entertainment, which handles the career of the ladies.

According to a report from the Korean website Soompi, the song "GOOD BYE" will be released on January 21. YG said the group came together to record the last song as an apology for their fans.

"The members of 2NE1 were sad that they weren’t able to say their final goodbyes to fans after their sudden disbandment, so they’ve come together for one last song," YG said in a statement.

“2NE1 was much-loved, not just in Korea, but all around the world, and they will be saying their official last goodbyes through this upcoming song,” YG added.

The song "GOOD BYE" features the voices of Park Bom, CL, and Sandara Park. Former member Gong Minzy left last April 2016.

Last November, YG confirmed that the group officially disbanded. After news of their disbandment, Sandara posted a message to their fans, sent through fan groups' Twitter accounts.

2NE1 was formed in 2009 and has since won awards and released albums in both Korean and Japanese. – Rappler.com