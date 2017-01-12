Piolo shares advice on life as he celebrates his 40th birthday

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Piolo Pascual, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, January 12, is now 40 years old. A week before his birthday, Star Studio threw a surprise party for him at The Fort, with his family and friends. (IN PHOTOS: Piolo Pascual's surprise birthday party)

At a blog conference last January 4, Piolo was asked a number of questions about his accomplishments and what he would still want to do. He was also asked what makes him feel young.

"I'll always feel young no matter how old I'll become," Piolo said. "Because you only live your life only once, make it count. Feel young. When you feel old you're going to be limited doing things. When you feel young then you're still going to conquer it. I always tell my friends, I always tell my mom, I always tell whoever I'm with, you only have one life to live. Make it count, feel young. Because otherwise, mariristrikta, malilimitahan ka (you'll feel restricted, limited)."

Aside from hard work, Piolo also said that those who want to make it in showbiz should have the passion for the job.

"Make sure that your heart is ready. Make sure that you are prepared to fall. Because once you get up, you'll be a more experienced person, you're a better person and learn from that experience, carry that with you and try again. You'll just have to try. I never broke on my first, my second, my third attempt but I always never waiver," he said.

Piolo on what lesson he always tells showbiz aspirants. pic.twitter.com/R4I3ippJZM — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 4, 2017

On being single, Piolo said that he's enjoying every bit of it. (READ: Piolo Pascual on dating life, finding Miss Right)

Piolo is currently working on a movie shot in New Zealand, Once In A Lifetime, together with Yen Santos. He is also set to do a movie with Dingdong Dantes and Erik Matti entitled Pintakasi, based on the Mamasapano clash. He also recently launched his new album, Piolo Greatest Themes. – Rappler.com