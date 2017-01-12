4 years since their last movie together, Sarah and John Lloyd are set to star in Ted Boborol's 'Dear Future Husband'

MANILA, Philippines– After 4 years, Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz will be on the big screen together again, as the two are set to star in the movie Dear Future Husband.

In an interview on TV Patrol on Thursday, January 12, Sarah said that the Star Cinema movie is not a sequel to their hit Miggy-Laida tandem in the movies A Very Special Love (2008), You Changed My Life (2009), and It Takes a Man and a Woman (2013).

"Yung [storya] angkop na sa edad namin. Galing na mismo sa title ng pelikula, Dear Future Husband. Siyempre darating sa buhay natin na gusto rin nating magkaroon ng pamilya," Sarah said.

(The [story] is right for our age. It came from the title itself, Dear Future Husband. Of course a time will come when we want to have our own families.)

The lead stars of #DearFutureHusband! #DearFutureHusbandStoryCon A photo posted by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

The movie will be directed by Ted Boborol, who directed the Metro Manila Film Festival entry Vince & Kath & James. According to an Instagram post from Star Cinema, Ted said he hopes to start shooting the film by end of January or early February, in order to release it during the second quarter of the year.

After 4 years, magbabalik-tambalan ang AshLloyd (Sarah And John Lloyd)! #DearFutureHusband #DearFutureHusbandStoryCon A photo posted by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Direk Ted: "We're going to start [filming] last week of January or February. We will be released 2nd quarter of the year. Hopefully." #DearFutureHusband #DearFutureHusbandStoryCon A photo posted by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

– Rappler.com