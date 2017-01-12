Stevie Wonder, who played a role in Michelle and Barack Obama's courtship, sings her a medley of the songs 'Isn't She Lovely' and 'My Cherie Amour'

MANILA, Philippines – In a sweet tribute to outgoing US first lady Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder sang a medley of his two songs for her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the video, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, January 12, Stevie told Michelle, who was watching, "I love you, Michelle!" before launching into "Isn't She Lovely."

Then, before he started on his next song, "My Cherie Amour," he said: "I must tell you Michelle, I wrote this song, but I changed the words a bit. If I don't get it right, fire me."

He surprised Michelle and the audience that night by changing the lyrics to "My Michelle amour" instead, and even sang "You'll always be first lady in our life" instead of "How I wish that you were mine."

"We love you, we love you!" said Stevie after his performance. "And your husband too, of course."

Stevie and his songs played a part in Michelle and her husband US president Barack Obama's courtship.

According to CNN, Barack shared during a 2009 concert and award ceremony for Stevie: "I think it's fair to say that had I not been a Stevie Wonder fan, Michelle might not have dated me. We might not have married. The fact that we agreed on Stevie was part of the essence of our courtship."

It was also revealed that "You and I" had been the couple's wedding song.

US president-elect Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, as Obama's 8-year term ends. – Rappler.com