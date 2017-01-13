'All my life, I've always wanted a beach wedding. But if you really think about it, it does look good in pictures but in person, you'll be very sweaty,' says Coleen

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from their vacation in Spain, Coleen Garcia said that she and fiance Billy Crawford are planning their wedding, which is set for 2018.

Billy proposed to Coleen last December 20 before their family and friends.

In an interview with reporters at a blog conference for the movie Extra Service on Thursday, January 12, Coleen said that she and Billy are talking about their plans but are not rushing.

"We're planning early 2018, the first quarter of 2018. Kasi kung gagawin namin this year, parang masyadong agad-agad. And marami na rin akong commitments, marami din siyang commitments.... Tapos may mga naka line up din na movies and for him, shows as well. So siguro madaling magplano kung hindi ngarag, 'yung mabibigyan ng oras, because we want our day to be a very special, very memorable, and well-planned day," she said.

(We're planning early 2018, the first quarter of 2018. Because if we plan to wed this year, it seems too rushed. And I have so many commitments, he also has commitments.... And there are movies lined up and for him too, shows as well. So I guess it would be easier to plan if we're not pressured, we can have time to plan it, because we want our day to be a very special, very memorable, and well-planned day.)

My forever ( @dominicroque) A photo posted by Coleen Garcia (@coleengarcia) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:55pm PST

When asked about her dream wedding, Coleen said: "Buong buhay ko, parang gusto ko ng beach wedding. Pero if you really think about it kasi, maganda siya sa picture pero 'pag nandoon ka, pawis na pawis ka."

(All my life, I've always wanted a beach wedding. But if you really think about it, it does look good in pictures but in person, you'll be very sweaty.)

She continued: "Marami ako kasing kilala na nag-beach wedding din, pero mahirap talaga, kaya I have to just not think about myself but kung ano gusto din ni Billy, gusto din namin. Kailangan ko din isipin 'yung mga guests namin, so siyempre, gusto ko 'yung comfortable ang lahat."

(I know a lot of people who have had beach weddings, but it's very hard, that's why I have to just not think about myself but what Billy wants, what we both want. I also have to think about our guests, so of course, I want everyone to be comfortable.)

Later, Coleen shared that she and Billy had discussed marriage in the past but she did not expect that he would propose to her so soon. (READ: How Billy Crawford proposed to Coleen Garcia)

"Napag-uusapan naman namin, pero hindi ko akalain na ganun ka-soon," Coleen said. "Sabi niya kasi...nasa kanya na 'yung singsing for 19 months. So for more than a year, nasa kanya na 'yung singsing. So siguro baka ganun niya plinano, pero ako, I had no idea all along na may plano siyang ganun."

(We've talked about it, but I didn't think it would be soon. He told me...the ring had been with him for 19 months. So for more than a year, the ring was with him. So I guess he was already planning it, but me, I had no idea all along that he had plans.)

#my everything said yes!!! Thank You Jesus for this amazing angel You have Blessed me with! I'm still stunned and HAPPYYYYYY A photo posted by Billy Crawford (@billyjoecrawford) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:18pm PST

Career plans

Coleen said that marriage will not stop her from doing projects even if some of them have sexy themes. She also mentioned that she has more things to accomplish even if she's already engaged.

"Marami. Marami pa akong gustong gawin and I don't want to think that hindi ko na magagawa iyon even if I get married. Kasi engaged or not engaged, gusto ko naman talaga mag-move forward sa career ko. Ayoko naman ma-stuck sa isang point of my career," she said.

(There are so many things I still want to do and I don't want to think that I cannot do those things even if I get married. Because engaged or not engaged, I really want my career to move forward. I don't want to get stuck at one point in my career.)

Coleen is set to star alongside Gerald Anderson, Kim Chiu, and Jake Cuenca in the drama Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin this year.

'Extra Service'

Coleen opens 2017 with the movie Extra Service alongside Arci Muñoz and Jessy Mendiola. In the movie, she plays Em, known to be the hothead of the group and with the codename "Maldita."

She admitted that she was a bit worried about doing the film because while it was a bit sexy, it also had comedy, a genre she hasn't had experience in.

"Kasi iyon pa lang 'yung hindi ko pa din nagagawa. Kasi, I've been preparing myself for roles for drama and kahit nga 'yung mga rom-com.... It's a completely different formula kasi," she said.

(Because it's the only genre I haven't done yet. I've been preparing myself for roles for drama, and even rom-coms.... It's a completely different formula.)

"But then, nung nag-start na kami, I realized na well-guided kami by our director, si Direk Chris Martinez. Ang husay niya naman talaga. And when I watched some of his films also, mas naging kampante din naman ako."

(But when we started filming, I realized that we were well-guided by our director, Direk Chris Martinez. He's really good. And when I watched some of his films also, I became relaxed.)

As for what she liked about doing the movie, Coleen said in a mix of English and Filipino: "I really liked it because we were 3 girls. And that's something I haven't done before. Because usually I have an onscreen partner, then we have to have chemistry. But what's different here is the chemistry we have to work on was between the 3 of us girls. We had to develop a sisterhood outside of the set."

Extra Service also stars Tessie Tomas, Carmi Martin, Ejay Falcon, Enzo Pineda, Vin Abrenica, Jamie Fabregas, Arlene Muhlach, and Janus del Prado. The movie opened on January 11. – Rappler.com