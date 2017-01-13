Mariel returns to the Philippines, 2 months after giving birth to their daughter Maria Isabella

MANILA, Philippines – Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez are together again, as Mariel has returned to the Philippines two months after giving birth to their daughter Maria Isabella in the US.

While there were no exact details as to when Mariel came back, Robin posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram with the caption, "She came home and the whole sky became a rainbow."

In another post, Robin wrote, "The old and the new queen of Casa Maria."

On January 12, a fan account on Instagram posted a photo of their family.

Mariel flew to the US in September to give birth to Maria Isabella.

Robin, who was convicted of illegal possession of firearms in 1994, was unable to follow them to the US as his visa was not approved. He has since been granted executive clemency by President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com