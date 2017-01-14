Ryan busts out his moves and rocks silver Hammer pants in an old dance performance for a talent search

MANILA, Philippines – Ryan Gosling showed off his dance moves in La La Land and he recreated the iconic Dirty Dancing lift in Crazy, Stupid, Love, but his dancing debut came at a much earlier age.

In a video shown in an episode of The Graham Norton Show, a young Ryan can be seen busting out his best moves with an all-girl dance troupe called "Elite Dance Studio".

They performed to Cathy Dennis' "Touch Me" for the finals of a Canadian star search, Ryan told Graham.

He even recalled that his opponents at the time were twins, and that they flashed him the finger from the wings of the stage right before his performance.

Ryan didn't reveal how old he was exactly in this video – "Old enough to know better," he said before the video was played.

"I wish I could say someone said, 'Here, you have to wear this,'" Ryan said after the clip was shown. "But that was my idea, I thought, 'I have a vision for this number. It's purple and some silver Hammer pants," he added.

Ryan Gosling stars in La La Land opposite Emma Stone, and the movie recently won all 7 of the Golden Globes it was nominated for. – Rappler.com