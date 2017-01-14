Awra sings Daniel's hit song 'Nasa Iyo Na Ang Lahat,' while Daniel's mom Karla Estrada makes a special appearance

MANILA, Philippines – From doing Dionesia Pacquiao in last week's Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, child star Awra Briguela of FPJ's Ang Probinsyano transformed himself this time to teen king Daniel Padilla, on Saturday, January 14.

In the episode, Awra performed Daniel's song "Nasa Iyo Na Ang Lahat." The judges – Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta, and Ogie Alcasid – said he could have done better with his performance.

Sharon said Awra was good-looking as Daniel, and when Awra said he was uncomfortable with hearing he was good-looking, Sharon replied, "Ang pretty, pretty naman ni Awra (Awra is so pretty.)" The Megastar said, however, that some of the child star's gestures were unnecessary.

"Entertainment value-wise, nakaka-entertain naman talaga. Pati 'yung mga pag-accidental kembot mo...although I can't say this is your best compared to last week na halos ako tumambling," Sharon added.

(Entertainment value-wise, you were really entertaining, even your accidental swaying... although I can't say this is your best compared to last week that I literally jumped for joy.)

Gary, meanwhile, praised Awra's voice.

"Minsan, mas mahirap gumaya sa talent katulad ni Daniel na wala masyadong ginagawa sa entablado pero grabe ang dating. Pero dala mo naman. May kaunting function sa kamay, pero [in] total, okay 'yung nakita ko," he said.

(Sometimes it can be hard to impersonate someone like Daniel, who doesn't move too much on stage but has strong appeal. But you were able to pull it off. There's a slight function with the hand but in total, you did well.)

Daniel's mom, actress Karla Estrada, also made a special appearance and congratulated Awra for his performance.

Ibang klase ka magpatawa Awra! Approve naman kay momshie ang performance mo.#YFSFCutenessOverload pic.twitter.com/y6TmeE7JN8 — FaceSoundsFamiliarPH (@YourFacePH) January 14, 2017

"Awra, sobra mong binuhay uli 'yung bagong season ng Your Face Sounds Familiar. Actually lahat naman kayo, pero laging may happy... oo palaging merong gano'n at ikaw iyon, Awra," Karla said.

(Awra, you really gave life to the new season of Your Face Sounds Familiar. Actually, all of you, but there's always that one person who is happy... yes there's always that one person and that's you, Awra.)

Aside from Awra, the other kids who performed were Lyca Gairanod as Lady Gaga, Sam Shoaf as Alicia Keys, and Alonzo Muhlach as Rico J Puno. – Rappler.com