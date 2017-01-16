Blogger Tricia Gosingtian weds businessman RG Gabunada at the Manila Cathedral

MANILA, Philippines – Blogger Tricia Gosingtian is married!

Tricia married her boyfriend, businessman RG Gabunada, on Sunday, January 15, at the Manila Cathedral.

They later held a reception with their family and friends at Conrad Manila. Among the bloggers at the wedding were Patricia Prieto, Vina Guerrero, and David Guison.

Of course, Tricia's brothers Calel, Chase, and Juju Gosingtian were there too, as well as her best friend Crissey Si.

Taking a quick selfie break with the newlyweds yesterday! #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Juju Gosingtian (@thejujucurve) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:57pm PST





On our way to my sister's wedding #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Chase Gosingtian (@chasegosingtian) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:05pm PST





With the cutest guy last night ❤ #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Farrah (@farrahespina) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:22pm PST





Love luv lub lob lobu lobu #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Mindy Molina (@mindymolina) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Tricia's gown was designed by Vania Romoff, her hair was done by Ethan David, and her makeup was by Anthea Bueno.

Ang gandaaa @tgosingtian #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Mindy Molina (@mindymolina) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:03am PST





Korean inspired makeup for my beautiful glowing bride @tgosingtian Hair @ethandavid_ #MakeupbyAntheaBueno #lauramercier #lauramercierph #makeupartistmanila #weddingsph #bride #bridalmakeup #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Anthea Bueno (@antheabueno) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:52pm PST





TG @tgosingtian #rgandtriciawillgoplaces #totovillaruel #light #bright #beautiful A photo posted by Toto Villaruel (@totovillaruel) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:09pm PST







Tricia and RG began dating in 2011.

Check out more photos of their wedding below!

Congratulations you two!! #RGAndTriciaWillGoPlaces A photo posted by Patricia Penson Prieto (@patriciaprieto) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:36pm PST





What a lovely wedding ✨Congratulations @tgosingtian and @rgabunada!#RGandTriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Vina Guerrero (@vinaguerrero) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:50am PST





What a beautiful day to witness the wedding of these two beautiful people. Congratulations @tgosingtian and @rgabunada! May you live a wonderful life and fall in love everyday (P.S. Tricia was the pioneer of fashion blogging in the Philippines. Now that she's married, I predict a lot of bloggers will get engaged/married this year as well ) #RGandTriciaWillGoPlaces A photo posted by David Guison (@davidguison) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:17am PST





RG @rgabunada @tgosingtian #rgandtriciawillgoplaces #totovillaruel #light #bright #beautiful A photo posted by Toto Villaruel (@totovillaruel) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:04pm PST





Congratulations @rgabunada & @tgosingtian :D wuhooooooo!!! #rgandtriciawillgoplaces #totovillaruel #light #bright #beautiful A photo posted by Toto Villaruel (@totovillaruel) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:59pm PST





Asked @gochiqui to remind me how to dance. Looking forward to Dad - Daughter Dance after 28 years at #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Josiah Go www.josiahgo.com (@josiahgo) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:51am PST





With the brothers of the bride.#RgAndTriciaWillGoPlaces A photo posted by Monic Del Rosario (@monicdelrosario) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:04pm PST





#RgAndTriciaWillGoPlaces A photo posted by Monic Del Rosario (@monicdelrosario) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:57am PST





This wedding currently holds the most number of times I teared up out of happiness. What an inspiring celebration of two people's love story. #RgAndTriciaWillGoPlaces A photo posted by Monic Del Rosario (@monicdelrosario) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:06pm PST









Tricia is now married. And I have gained a son-in-law! #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Josiah Go www.josiahgo.com (@josiahgo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:30am PST





Congratulations @tgosingtian and @rgabunada!!! We love you ❤ #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Farrah (@farrahespina) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:10pm PST





The prettiest bride#rgandtriciawillgoplaces ♡ Photo by @calelg A photo posted by Farrah (@farrahespina) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:50pm PST





Happy couple #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Chase Gosingtian (@chasegosingtian) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:10pm PST





The most beautiful bride @tgosingtian #rgandtriciawillgoplaces A photo posted by Crissey Si (@crissey8) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

– Rappler.com