IN PHOTOS: Tricia Gosingtian, RG Gabunada marry
MANILA, Philippines – Blogger Tricia Gosingtian is married!
Tricia married her boyfriend, businessman RG Gabunada, on Sunday, January 15, at the Manila Cathedral.
They later held a reception with their family and friends at Conrad Manila. Among the bloggers at the wedding were Patricia Prieto, Vina Guerrero, and David Guison.
Of course, Tricia's brothers Calel, Chase, and Juju Gosingtian were there too, as well as her best friend Crissey Si.
Tricia's gown was designed by Vania Romoff, her hair was done by Ethan David, and her makeup was by Anthea Bueno.
Tricia and RG began dating in 2011.
Check out more photos of their wedding below!
What a beautiful day to witness the wedding of these two beautiful people. Congratulations @tgosingtian and @rgabunada! May you live a wonderful life and fall in love everyday (P.S. Tricia was the pioneer of fashion blogging in the Philippines. Now that she's married, I predict a lot of bloggers will get engaged/married this year as well ) #RGandTriciaWillGoPlaces
– Rappler.com