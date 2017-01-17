The wife of director Carlo J Caparas dies after battling cancer

MANILA, Philippines – Movie producer Donna Villa died of cancer on Tuesday, January 17. She was 57 years old.

According to a report from Pep, Donna, who heads Golden Lion Films with husband director Carlo J Caparas, died at the UST hospital.

No other details have been announced, but actresses Vivian Velez and Sarah Labhati are among the first to express their sadness over the news.

"Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow direk Carlo J. Caparas... Remembering Donna's wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace!" Vivian wrote on Facebook.

"Saddened and shocked about the recent news... tita Donna Villa was always supportive of me and always had the biggest, infectious smile...," Sarah said.

"I cherish my time spent with you on our last film together. May you Rest In Peace. :("

Saddened and shocked about the recent news... tita Donna Villa was always supportive of me and always had the biggest, infectious smile... — Sarah Lahbati (@SarahLahbati) January 17, 2017

I cherish my time spent with you on our last film together. May you Rest In Peace. :( — Sarah Lahbati (@SarahLahbati) January 17, 2017

Aside from husband Carlo, Donna also leaves behind two children: son CJ and daughter Peach.

Donna and Carlo are the couple behind the "massacre films" in the 1990's, such as The Vizconde Massacre,The Myrna Diones Story (Lord, Have Mercy), and The Lilian Velez Story: Till Death Do Us Part. – Rappler.com