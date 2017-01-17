Matteo stars in the upcoming movie 'Across The Crescent Moon' with newcomer Alex Godinez, who was his former girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli said he thought it would be awkward working with newcomer actress Alex Godinez, whom he dated years back.

"I thought it would be [awkward], but the thing is Alex and I, we remained friends, and I know the boyfriend also. The boyfriend is a good friend also."

"It’s okay, we respect each other and we draw boundaries and we respect each other," Matteo said during the press conference for the movie Across The Crescent Moon on Monday, January 16.

Alex, a niece of singer Martin Nievera, used to date Matteo back in high school.

According to Matteo, he said yes to everything in the movie except for one scene – the love scene between him and Alex, who plays his wife, Emma, in the film.

"We still did it, but not the physical love like what I used to do in Paraiso. But it was implemented, the way Direk shot it," he said, referring to his past sexy show with Jessy Mendiola.

Asked if his girlfriend Sarah Geronimo ever got jealous that he was working with a former girlfriend, Matteo said: "Pwede naman but I told her naman, I told her in the beginning that this leading lady I was going to have was my ex. So she was okay with it."

Matteo also mentioned that Alex and Sarah have met before.

Playing a SAF officer

In Across the Crescent Moon, Matteo plays Special Action Force (SAF) officer Abbas Misani, who is married to Emma, a Catholic Christian played by Alex. According to the press release, the film tackles human trafficking and inter-faith relationships.

Matteo said that since doing the movie, he has nothing but praises for the SAF.

"I respect them so much. They deserve all the respect. And they deserved to get paid higher. Aside from their financial benefits and everything, they deserve more honor," he said.

"We should respect our people. We should make the Philippines an example and respect our people. We should respect our police officers, our SAF agents, our soldiers, because they fight for our country and they live for our country."

Matteo said he hopes the audience will enjoy the movie, which will coincidentally be shown on the second anniversary of the Mamasapano clash on January 25. The clash killed 27 SAF members.

"It's about Filipinos being one and respecting one another, and treating everybody equally. And to stop corruption, stop drugs and stop human trafficking," Matteo said, citing how the Philippines was one of the biggest sources of human trafficking in the world.

"Sana (We hope) the movie will bring out the message na our administration is doing better for us. It's killing corruption, killing crime, killing drugs and making the Philippines a better place. And sana, we could all gather together as Filipinos and respect one another and make our country the best place possible," he said.

Across The Crescent Moon is directed by Baby Nebrida and stars Christopher de Leon, Dina Bonnevie, Gabby Concepcion, Ivan Carapiet, Sandy Andolong, Joem Bascon, and Jericho Estregan. – Rappler.com