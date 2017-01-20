'When you have a good thing, you have to make it last forever,' Tim says before he proposed to Javi

MANILA, Philippines – Entertainment personality and host Tim Yap is engaged!

Tim popped the question to his boyfriend, events director Javi Martinez Pardo, on Thursday, January 19, at his Miss Universe-themed party.

Actress Lovi Poe, who was one of the guests at the party, caught the entire moment on camera and posted it on Instagram.

"When you have a good thing, you have to make it last forever," Tim is heard saying.

He calls Javi to stand up and Tim takes a purple box from someone in the audience.

"With this ring, and with all the people in the universe, I wanna ask you – will you be my partner for life?"

Javi nodded yes as the crowd cheered for the newly engaged couple.



Guests like fashion designer Rajo Laurel also posted photos of the happy couple.

Congratulations my loves on your engagement!!! So happy for you both! @officialtimyap & @direkjavi ❤❤❤#tyuniverse A photo posted by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:32am PST



– Rappler.com