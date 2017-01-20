LOOK: Isabelle Daza dresses up as her mom, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz
MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Daza was the spitting image of her mom, Gloria Diaz, when she dressed up as the Miss Universe 1969 winner for Tim Yap's party.
Isabelle posted a black and white photo of herself dressed in her mom's winning outfit – complete with crown and sash – which she wore to Tim Yap's Miss Universe-themed birthday party.
"When your mom is iconic enough to be a costume," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the crown."
Later, she posted photos of herself at the party too, along with friends Lovi Poe, Rajo Laurel, and Cristalle Belo; and her husband, Adrien Semblat.
She even reenacted her mom's winning moment, with Gloria herself handing her a prize from Tim – a trip to Europe.
Liz Uy, whose StyLIZed Studio team styled Isabelle that night, said her friend won the Best in Costume award.
Pulled together this last minute look for @isabelledaza #TYUniverse Belle went to @officialtimyap's birthday celebration as her mother wearing the iconic Miss Universe 1969 crown and sash and won Best in Costume last night! Anything for the Makeup by @antheabueno Hair by @nantealingasa Styled by @danaevernisse and @thepatrickperez Assisted by @stevencoralde #StyLIZed #StyLIZedStudio
Her makeup was done by Anthea Bueno and her hair, by Nante Alingasa.
What do you think of Isabelle's costume? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com