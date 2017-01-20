Isabelle Daza looks exactly like her mom when Gloria was crowned Miss Universe!

MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Daza was the spitting image of her mom, Gloria Diaz, when she dressed up as the Miss Universe 1969 winner for Tim Yap's party.

Isabelle posted a black and white photo of herself dressed in her mom's winning outfit – complete with crown and sash – which she wore to Tim Yap's Miss Universe-themed birthday party.

"When your mom is iconic enough to be a costume," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the crown."

When your mom is iconic enough to be a costume. Thanks for the crown. And thanks to my awesome team @nanteywest @antheabueno @lizzzuy @stylizedstudio @danaevernisse @thepatrickperez @stevencoralde A photo posted by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:28am PST



Later, she posted photos of herself at the party too, along with friends Lovi Poe, Rajo Laurel, and Cristalle Belo; and her husband, Adrien Semblat.

Finalists for tonight's best in costume #TYUniverse A photo posted by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:27am PST



She even reenacted her mom's winning moment, with Gloria herself handing her a prize from Tim – a trip to Europe.



Liz Uy, whose StyLIZed Studio team styled Isabelle that night, said her friend won the Best in Costume award.

Her makeup was done by Anthea Bueno and her hair, by Nante Alingasa.

Makeup for the beautiful Gloria este @isabelledaza ❤❤❤ Hair and photo by @nanteywest Styled by @lizzzuy @stylizedstudio Thank you for today @lizzzuy #beautyqueen #makeup #MakeupbyAntheaBueno A photo posted by Anthea Bueno (@antheabueno) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:31am PST

ISABELLE DAZA as GLORIA DIAZ miss UNIVERSE 1969#Hairbynanteywest MakeUp☆ @antheabueno Styledby☆ @stylizedstudio #missuniverse #missuniversefever A photo posted by nantealingasa (@nantealingasa) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:56am PST

ISABELLE DAZA miss Universe 1969 onion hair. Charot! #Hairbynanteywest MakeUp☆ @antheabueno Styledby☆ @stylizedstudio #missuniverse #missuniversefever A photo posted by nantealingasa (@nantealingasa) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:15am PST



What do you think of Isabelle's costume? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com