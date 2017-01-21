Marlon Stockinger opens up about dating Miss Universe 2015

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Swiss car racer Marlon Stockinger did not expect Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach to talk about their relationship in an interview, but he's happy it's out in the open.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Marlon said: "I didn't expect it. But yeah, sobrang kilig (I felt very giddy)...for her to say that."

According to Marlon, he and Pia knew each other because of common friends, but it was only recently that they really got to know each other.

Marlon said that aside from being beautiful, Pia has the qualities he's looking for in a woman.

"Obviously she's beautiful....But aside from that, she is unfiltered and really straightforward. Matalino siya (she's smart); straight to the point. She is honest," he said, adding that he loved her eyes.

He added: "One thing is she is really, really funny. I didn't expect that. Instead of laughing at one another, we laugh with each other," he said.

As a race car driver who travels a lot, Marlon understands Pia's commitments, so both of them try to find time to be with each other as much as they can. To celebrate the New Year, the two spent time together in Hawaii.

While their relationship is new, Marlon said he hopes it will be for keeps.

"I'm very happy. I can't ask for more....It's just getting better and better....We haven't seen each other a lot but each time we do...it just keeps getting better.

"We are enjoying what we have and we take care of it," he said, adding, "Pia Wurtzbach...is also mine."

Marlon confirmed that he was seeing Pia in an interview at the Star Magic Ball 2016. – Rappler.com