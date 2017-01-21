Bela says she and Neil will still work together on projects despite the breakup

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bela Padilla has admitted that she broke up with her longtime boyfriend, businessman Neil Arce.

In an interview with reporters after a press conference for the new show My Dear Heart, Bela was asked if she was ready to become a mother in real life, as she plays one in the show. She then revealed that she and Neil have parted ways.

"Break na kami," Bela said. "Huwag na po natin pag-usapan." (We broke up. Let's not talk about it anymore.)

Bela and Neil were together for almost 5 years.

Although she and Neil were no longer together, Bela said that they would still work together on some projects.

"I think when comes to that side, 'yung artistic/creative side, I value his opinion more than anybody else. Kasi magka-jibe kami, ang utak namin, pagdating sa trabaho, pag-isip ng concept (Because we jibe, we're like-minded when it comes to work, when it comes to thinking of concepts)," she said.

When the reporters commended her for having grown up so much since she started her showbiz career, Bela said: "I would like to think sa age ko (at my age), I'm quite mature. So that's why siguro (maybe) we were able to come up with a compromise na parang (that) if it's work, it's work.

"In fact, magkasama kami noong isang araw sa set. Okay naman (we were together the other day on set. It was okay)," she said referring to a movie called Luck at First Sight, which she is shooting with Jericho Rosales. It is directed by Dan Villegas.

She also said that there is no awkwardness between the two of them since they've known each other for 4 years, and that there's no bad blood between the two of them. She asked the press not to criticize Neil.

"Honestly, I can see us being friends pa after this. And, iyon nga, magkatrabaho naman kami and marami pa kaming concepts na ginawa together. So, after ng movie, hindi pa ito 'yung last, makakatrabaho ko pa rin siya.

(And we will still work together, we still have a lot of concepts that we came up with together. So after the movie, it won't be the last, I will still work with him.)

“I mean, mayroon kaming ongoing na, parang pa-start na mga projects (We have ongoing projects which are just starting). So, I’m gonna see him the whole year,” she said. – Rappler.com