NEW YORK, USA – Adele will sing at this year's Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Friday, offering her a chance at redemption a year after her set went musically awry. (WATCH: Adele slays 'All I Ask' on 'Ellen' after Grammys mic glitch)

The chart-topping English balladeer will perform a song at the televised February 12 gala in Los Angeles, joining the ranks of the previously announced John Legend and Metallica.

Last year at the Grammys, a microphone fell on the strings of the piano as she sang "All I Ask" off her blockbuster album 25.

The sound briefly went out and Adele's voice drifted out of tune during the rest of the song.

The Recording Academy, which organizes the music industry's premier awards night, took responsibility for the snafu.

Adele made light of the situation, telling fans on Twitter that she sulked by indulging in a burger from California's popular In-N-Out chain. (WATCH: Adele says she 'cried pretty much all day' after 2016 Grammys mic glitch)

Adele, one of the top-selling artists of the 21st century, has previously won 10 Grammys.

She is in the running for 10 awards this year including in 3 of the most prestigious categories, although she trails in overall nominations with Beyonce in the lead. – Rappler.com