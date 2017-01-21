'Goodbye' is the K-pop girl group's last song before it disbands

MANILA, Philippines – K-Pop girl group 2NE1 is officially disbanding, but not before one last parting single for its fans.

The music video for "Goodbye," released on Friday, January 20, features 3 of the band's original members – CL, Sandara Park, and Park Bom.

The sad black and white video also shows a few clips of moments in the girls' career.

2NE1 announced in November 2016 that it will disband, after former member Gong Minzy decided to leave the group earlier that year.

In an Instagram post dated January 21, Gong Minzy said that she had only found out about 2NE1 would be releasing their last album through a news article.

"This is very unfortunate as I was previously a member of the group 2NE1, but I share the same feelings as the other members in wanting to show appreciation and bid farewell to everyone for all their love and support of 2NE1," she wrote.

"I am truly grateful and sincerely appreciate all the love 2NE1 received and hope for your extended love and support as the members continue on in their individual careers. Thank you."

According to a report from the Korean website Soompi, the song "GOOD BYE" will be released on January 21. YG said the group's members came together to record the last song as an apology for their fans.

"The members of 2NE1 were sad that they weren’t able to say their final goodbyes to fans after their sudden disbandment, so they’ve come together for one last song," YG Entertainment, who handles the girls, said in a statement earlier this month.

2NE1 was formed in 2009 and has since won awards and released albums in both Korean and Japanese. – Rappler.com