MANILA, Philippines – The wedding video of blogger Tricia Gosingtian and businessman RG Gabunada was released on Thursday, January 19.

Tricia and RG got married on Sunday, January 15, at the Manila Cathedral. (IN PHOTOS: Tricia Gosingtian, RG Gabunada marry)

In the video shot by Bob Nicolas, Tricia was heard saying: "People asked me, if you love going places so much, why don't you just pack all your things and live a nomadic life. I say: The best place in the world is always waiting for me on my front porch. That no matter where I go, there is a place for me I call home, and you’re always there."

Meanwhile, RG said: "Dear Tricia, today is the best day of our lives yet. It may have sounded foolish 6 years ago when I told you that one day, we will get married. But here we are, all roads and choices lead to this very, very moment."

"Sabi nga nila, love is destiny and choice. Destiny led us to meet each other. And choice keeps us together. Parang pelikula lang naks! Lagi mong tinatanong ano'ng nakita ko sa iyo. Baka kailangan mo lang tumingin sa salamin, para makita mo kung gaano kaganda ang nakita ko. Salamat. I cannot wait to go places with you. Ano man dalhin ng bukas, kasama mo ako saan ka man. Puso ko'y kasama mo. Kay tagal ko din naglakbay, ikaw din pala ang hinahanap ko. "

(As they said, love is destiny and choice. Destiny led us to meet each other. And choice keeps us together. Just like a movie. You always ask me what I saw in you. I think all you need to do is look at the mirror, to see the beauty I saw before me. Thank you. I cannot wait to go places with you. Whatever tomorrow brings, I'll be with you wherever you go. My heart will always be with you. I've traveled long, and didn't realize you were the one I was looking for.)

Tricia was later again heard saying to RG: "If I had to choose which one of my travels is my favorite, it’s definitely the ones with you by my side. Thank you for being the warmest, most welcoming home anyone could wish for and the greatest source of adventure."

Tricia and RG began dating in 2011.

Tricia is one of Manila's top bloggers. She documents topics relating to travel, fashion, and lifestyle. – Rappler.com