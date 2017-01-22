It's morphin' time as the Rangers try to stop Rita Repulsa from destroying the world

MANILA, Philippines – The official trailer for Power Rangers the movie has been released!

In the new trailer, the 5 teenagers of Angel Grove High – Kimberly (Naomi Scott), Trini (Becky G), Zack (Ludi Lin), Jason (Dacre Montgomery), and Billy (RJ Cyler) – get superpowers after finding a few mysterious coins.

They then meet Zordon (Bryan Cranston) and Alpha 5 (Bill Hader), who tell them that they're the new Power Rangers and must together to stop Rita Replusa (Elizabeth Banks) from destroying the world.

"This is your destiny," Zordon says.

Power Rangers, directed by Dean Israelite, will be shown in US theaters on March 24. – Rappler.com