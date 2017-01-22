The LizQuen tandem is back with a movie directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina

MANILA, Philippines – After the success of their hit TV show Dolce Amore last year, the LizQuen tandem is back on the big screen.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, who also worked with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil in Forevermore, My Ex and Whys tells the story of blogger Calli (Liza) and her ex Gio (Enrique). The two meet again after a bad breakup and are forced to work together on a project.

Later, a friend (Ryan Bang) of theirs says he's getting married in Korea and presents them with plane tickets. In Korea, the two become close again and reassess their feelings for each other. Will love knock again for a second time?

My Ex and Whys will be in theaters on February 15. – Rappler.com