On the first day of Donald Trump's presidency, stars like Charlize Theron, Demi Lovato, Madonna, and many more take to the streets in support of human rights

MANILA, Philippines – Millions took to the streets of Washington DC, New York, LA, and many more cities across the US a day after President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Among those at the Women's March, held in protest of Trump's sexist comments throughout his campaign, were Hollywood celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Madonna, and many more.

Some, like Scarlett, Alicia Keys, Michael Moore, and Ashley Judd went up onstage to talk to the thousands of people in attendance in Washington.

Here's a look at the stars at the Women's March.

Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch

To defy anyone who would seek to diminish our worth #WhyIMarch #womensmarch A photo posted by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:18am PST





Resistance. Respect. #womensmarch A photo posted by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:12pm PST



Brie Larson

IM EVERY WOMAN #womensmarch A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:16pm PST



Jack Falahee

#imarchfor my Mother, Sister, Aunts, Cousins, Grandmothers and all of the other extraordinary women in my life and on this earth. #womensmarch A photo posted by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:18am PST



Ashley Bell

I think this has actually made us stronger. It's brought us together and if we remain that way, there is nothing to fear... The best sign I saw today read "I didn't come from your rib. You came from my vagina". #womensmarch A photo posted by Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:53pm PST



Ashley Benson

Charlize Theron

Representing here at Sundance! #womensmarch #marchonmain A photo posted by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Zendaya

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:20pm PST





That's right... A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:32pm PST





Get up...stand up A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:34pm PST



Lena Dunham



Haim

WHO RUN THE WORLD? A photo posted by HAIM (@haimtheband) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:30pm PST



Halsey and Troye Sivan

look cute and fight injustice A photo posted by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Jessica Chastain



Alicia Keys

Today was a day of sisterhood and no matter where you were today we stood together in solidarity!! #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #WeAreHere A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:30pm PST





No matter where you were today... We sent a powerful message! I'm proud of everyone all over the world who gathered with such dignity and strength to send the message that we won't stop until we are heard! #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #WeAreHere A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:27pm PST



Scarlett Johansson

"I ask you to support ALL WOMEN and our fight for equality in ALL THINGS" #womensmarch A video posted by Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Demi Lovato and U2 guitarist The Edge

Today at the #womensmarch in LA introducing U2's The Edge!! We stand in solidarity #WomensMarchLA #Womensrightsarehumanrights A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:58pm PST



Lauren Conrad

Today was a good day!#womensmarch A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:56pm PST



Madonna

Express Yourself...............So you can Respect YourselfOn Stage at the Women's March In D.C. A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PST



Amy Schumer

With My Girl Amy at the Women's March in D.C. We Go Hard or We Go Home. A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:57pm PST



Rihanna

So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice! A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:14pm PST





protest looQs A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:17pm PST



Ariana Grande

too. much. sauce. #nonna #womensmarch #queen #crying #QM A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:34pm PST









♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PST



Emily Ratajkowski

One of my favorite quotes by Naomi Wolf. Today was important symbolically. But tomorrow and the days after are even more important. It's time not only to stand for things generally but to take political action and demand systemic change. A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:41pm PST



Laverne Cox

Onstage today for #womensmarchla #womensmarch #Intersectionality #TransIsBeautiful #womensrightsarehumanrights #TransRightsAreHumanRights #StandwithGavin #translivesmatter #blacklivesmatter A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:05pm PST





It was pretty dope singing backup for #HelenReddy onstage today at #womensmarchla #WomensMarch with #jamieleecurtis @kerrywashington #jenniferlewis and other incredible women A video posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Kerry Washington

#WomensMarch #WomensMarchLA A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PST



Natalie Portman

#NataliePortman So inspiring. #WomensMarch #WomensMarchLA A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

– Rappler.com