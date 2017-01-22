IN PHOTOS: Stars at the Women's March in Washington
MANILA, Philippines – Millions took to the streets of Washington DC, New York, LA, and many more cities across the US a day after President Donald Trump was sworn in.
Among those at the Women's March, held in protest of Trump's sexist comments throughout his campaign, were Hollywood celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Madonna, and many more.
Some, like Scarlett, Alicia Keys, Michael Moore, and Ashley Judd went up onstage to talk to the thousands of people in attendance in Washington.
Here's a look at the stars at the Women's March.
Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch
Brie Larson
Jack Falahee
Ashley Bell
Ashley Benson
We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls: ‘You can have ambition but not too much. You should aim to be successful but not too successful. Otherwise you will threaten the man.’ Because I am female, I am expected to aspire to marriage. I am expected to make my life choices always keeping in mind that marriage is the most important. Now marriage can be a source of joy and love and mutual support, but why do we teach girls to aspire to marriage and we don’t teach boys the same? We raise girls to see each other as competitors, not for jobs or for accomplishments, which I think can be a good thing, but for the attention of men. We teach girls that they cannot be sexual beings in the way that boys are. Feminist: a person who believes in the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes. - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Charlize Theron
Zendaya
Lena Dunham
Haim
Halsey and Troye Sivan
Jessica Chastain
'Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women - including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, lesbian queer and trans women - are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.' - @womensmarch Regram @vanityfairby @derekblasberg #nastywomenmakehistory
Alicia Keys
Scarlett Johansson
Demi Lovato and U2 guitarist The Edge
Lauren Conrad
Madonna
Amy Schumer
Rihanna
Ariana Grande
today filled my heart with so much hope !! got to meet many beautiful, passionate people and march alongside my loved ones. the sun came out for us. we are so much stronger and louder than hatred, ignorance, sexism, racism, agism, homophobia, transphobia, body shaming, slut shaming, prejudice, discrimination of all kinds, patriarchal conditioning and the backwards expectations of what a woman should be! I'm so proud of / inspired by everyone who marched today and thankful that there are so many people on this planet currently celebrating how brilliant and magical women truly are! let's keep our voices loud, passionate & peaceful! let's continue being strong for each other and to build each other up! let us stay connected to our divinity.
Emily Ratajkowski
Laverne Cox
Kerry Washington
Natalie Portman
– Rappler.com