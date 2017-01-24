Find out the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards as they're announced!

MANILA, Philippines – The nominees of the 2017 Oscars are set to be announced on Tuesday, January 24, at 8:18 am ET (9:18 pm in the Philippines).

Stay tuned as Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs reveals the nominations, along with past Oscar-winning and nominated stars like Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be held on February 26 in the US, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. – Rappler.com