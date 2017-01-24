'La La Land' receives 14 nominations, including Best Picture

MANILA, Philippines – Oscar 2017 nominations are in!

The Academy announced the list of nominees on Tuesday, January 24, through a livestream on their official YouTube account.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs revealed the nominations, along with Oscar-winning and nominated stars like Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be held on February 26 in the US, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Oscars 2017.

– Rappler.com