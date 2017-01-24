FULL LIST: Nominees, Oscars 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Oscar 2017 nominations are in!
The Academy announced the list of nominees on Tuesday, January 24, through a livestream on their official YouTube account.
Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs revealed the nominations, along with Oscar-winning and nominated stars like Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe.
The 2017 Academy Awards will be held on February 26 in the US, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Here is the full list of nominees for the Oscars 2017.
Congrats to our Supporting Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/mF0wmYRqF3— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Cinematography nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/2G1Ag9QK13— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Documentary Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3KwPzBuV85— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LtFnYLHgyl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Documentary Short Subject nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wbcJKnQT18— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Live Action Short Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/AA2SE03c9W— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Leading Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CV3WydKBAe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Sound Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/54QVLhdnJi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Sound Mixing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5VY2Bgl7Ck— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Production Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qCThq6TtIP— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Visual Effects nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/BmejQXKqlj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Costume Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wurB3m5ff9— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Makeup & Hairstyling nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/pUIQQ8FxJQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Original Score nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/WBdENv67Mx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Original Song nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/bwJ3Y4PwsR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Original Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/GmwVgSYUpa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Adapted Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5CFltBAmLe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Animated Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/6IuymCg6rC— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Animated Short Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/YOPAcrmsBm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Supporting Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lvth7OEgxL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Leading Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xqacBlntQb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/g207hRtVgo— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jdGd62Efkx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
– Rappler.com