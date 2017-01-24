Freaky! A group of shoppers get the fright of their lives as Samara crawls out of a TV in an appliance store.

MANILA, Philippines – Buying a TV set can be stressful, but it's all the more so when Samara from The Ring unexpectedly crawls out of one and comes at you.

As part of their promotions for Rings, Paramount Pictures played a prank on a group of unsuspecting shoppers. As they got a briefing from the salesman, Samara crawled out of one of the many TVs lined up in the store and went up to them.

Rings, the 3rd installment of the hit The Ring franchise, is directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, and stars Matilda Lutz, Vincent D’Onofrio, Aimee Teegarden, Johnny Galecki, Laura Wiggins Alex Roe, and Bonnie Morgan. The movie opens on February 3 in the US. – Rappler.com