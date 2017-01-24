Bangs and Lloydi get married in Boracay, in a ceremony witnessed by family and friends

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bangs Garcia married her boyfriend, Filipino-British property developer Lloydi Birchmore, on Tuesday, January 24 at the Asya Premier in Boracay.

Before their beach wedding, the couple had a civil wedding in England. In a photo posted by one of Bangs' good friends, Allan Altera, he said the couple wed last year in the town of Reading.

Check out these photos and videos of their Boracay wedding!

Congratulations Valerie and Lloyd #valloydiwedding @boracayweddingsmanila #weddingsbyamandatirol #boracayweddingsbyamandatirol A photo posted by Boracay Weddings (@boracayweddings) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:24am PST

And they lived happily ever after... @valeriebangsgarcia @lloydiboi24 #valloidiwedding "Two souls one heart " A photo posted by Sheree-ree Vidal Bautista (@shereevb420) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:26am PST

#valloydi #valloydiwedding beautiful wedding beautiful couple we love you lloydibangs A photo posted by Lucy B. Penales (@lucybritanico) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:58am PST

The bride's treasures #ValLoydi #ValLoydiWedding A photo posted by Jacklyn Ruiz (@jacklynruiz) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Best wishes My beautiful bride today @valeriebangsgarcia #makeupbymariahsantos #hairbyarvinsantos #mariahfiedbride #mariahfied #beachwedding #valloydi #valloydiwedding #bts A photo posted by Mariah Santos (@mariahsantos23) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:31am PST

My beautiful bride today @valeriebangsgarcia #makeupbymariahsantos #hairbyarvinsantos #mariahfiedbride #bouquet @teddymanuel #mariahfied #beachwedding #valloydi #valloydiwedding #bts A photo posted by Mariah Santos (@mariahsantos23) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:29am PST

#valloydi #fredsangel #boracay #asyapremiersuites #bride #wedding @valeriebangsgarcia A video posted by YOUR FREDIGODFATHER (@hairshaftfred) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:27am PST

It's a beautiful day for a wedding href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValLoydiWedding?src=hash">#ValLoydiWedding @BangsGarcia_ pic.twitter.com/WYWKc8Y2UI — Ria Atayde (@RiaAtayde) January 24, 2017

Best wishes #valloydi #bride #fredsangel #wedding #asyapremiersuites #boracay A photo posted by YOUR FREDIGODFATHER (@hairshaftfred) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:45am PST

Bangs and Lloydi got engaged in Boracay in 2016. – Rappler.com