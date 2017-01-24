IN PHOTOS: Bangs Garcia, Lloydi Birchmore marry in Boracay
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bangs Garcia married her boyfriend, Filipino-British property developer Lloydi Birchmore, on Tuesday, January 24 at the Asya Premier in Boracay.
Before their beach wedding, the couple had a civil wedding in England. In a photo posted by one of Bangs' good friends, Allan Altera, he said the couple wed last year in the town of Reading.
Check out these photos and videos of their Boracay wedding!
It's a beautiful day for a wedding href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValLoydiWedding?src=hash">#ValLoydiWedding @BangsGarcia_ pic.twitter.com/WYWKc8Y2UI— Ria Atayde (@RiaAtayde) January 24, 2017
Bangs and Lloydi got engaged in Boracay in 2016. – Rappler.com