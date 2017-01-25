Derek joins Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as host of the preliminary competition

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Derek Ramsay joins Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as host of the Miss Universe 2016 preliminary show.

The news was confirmed by the Miss Universe Organization on their website and Facebook page.

All 86 contestants will compete in the swimsuit and long gown competitions on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Aside from the swimsuit and long gown,a separate closed-door interview with the candidates will also be part of the competition.

The preliminary competition will help determine the Top 12 candidates, who will go on to compete on Monday, January 30. (READ: Miss Universe 2016 changes competition rules)

The preliminary competition will be streamed via Miss Universe's Facebook page starting at 7 pm, Manila time.

TV 5 will telecast the preliminiaries on two dates - January 28 and January 29. – Rappler.com