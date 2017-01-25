The R&B group joins rapper Flo Rida in the line up of performers for the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – American R&B group Boyz II Men is coming to Manila to perform at the Miss Universe 2016 coronation night!

They'll be here to serenade us and the candidates at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, January 30.

The Miss Universe Organization confirmed the boys' performance in an official announcement on their website and on social media.

NEWS: Grammy Award-winning, iconic R&B group @BoyzIIMen will perform at #MissUniverse. Tune in live: January 29 at 7/6c on @FOXTV. A photo posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:19am PST

The trio, composed of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, joins rapper Flo Rida at the pageant, which will be hosted by Steve Harvey. Ashley Graham will be the backstage host.

The group is known for their romantic songs such as "I'll Make Love To You," "On Bended Knee," "End of the Road," "One Sweet Day" with Mariah Carey, and more.

This is not the first time the boys have been in the Philippines. They visited back in 2010, 2014, and most recently, in 2015 as part of the David Foster and Friends concert. – Rappler.com