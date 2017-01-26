Kylie and Aljur also say they have been living together for the past few months

MANILA, Philippines – Encantadia star Kylie Padilla confirmed that she is pregnant with her and Aljur Abrenica's child. Aljur and Kylie are engaged. (READ: Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica engaged)

In an interview with Pep, Aljur and Kylie said they have been living in together since November 2016. They never thought they would immediately start a family, since they only got back together following their trip to Japan.

“So, sa pagsasama namin ni Kylie, naramdaman niya na parang nabuntis siya. (So after Kylie and I started living in together, I felt that she was pregnant already.)

"So, after a couple of weeks, nag-pregnancy test siya, (she had a pregnancy test) and it’s positive," Aljur said.

Kylie said she felt she was already pregnant because she was aware of the changes in her body.

Aljur considers the child as a blessing, adding "Sino ba naman ang hindi sasaya na nagkaroon ka ng anak, bilang isang lalaki, sa babaeng mahal na mahal mo?"

(Who wouldn't be happy having a child, as a guy, with the woman you love?)

The proposals

In the same interview, Aljur clarified that prior to Kylie's pregnancy, they were already engaged. They got engaged during their vacation trip to Japan last year.

Kylie said that the first engagement happened while she was in Tokyo DisneySea and Aljur proposed. She even thought he was joking.

The second proposal happened back in Manila where Aljur confirmed that he and Kylie were together again.

The third proposal happened when they started living in together.

In a separate interview, Kylie said both of her parents took the news in a calm matter and are behind her.

"Sabi ko, ‘Ma, I’m pregnant. Anong gagawin ko?’ (I said 'Ma, I'm pregnant. What will I do?)

“Tapos, ang unang-unang sinabi ni Mama, ‘Basta, anak, huwag mong ipapalaglag ‘yan.’ (And then the first thing she said 'Don't even think of aborting the child.')

“Siyempre, alam naman ni Mama sa showbiz, e. Sabi ko, ‘Opo.’ Tapos, yun,” she said. (Of course mama knows it's showbiz. And I said yes and that was it.)

As for her dad, Kylie said said that when she showed the baby's scan, he told her to take care of the child. – Rappler.com