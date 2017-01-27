(UPDATED) Two Filipino actresses are cast in the West End production of 'Hamilton!'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Filipino actresses Rachelle Ann Go and Christine Allado have been cast in the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton!

The news was confirmed in a Broadway.com report published on Thursday, January 26.

Along with Rachelle and Christine are many more West End favorites and newcomers:

Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton

Giles Terera as Aaron Burr

Rachel John as Angelica Schuyler

Jason Pennycooke as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson

Tarinn Callender as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Obioma Ugoala as George Washington

Cleve September as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

Christine Allado as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds

On January 27, Lin-Manuel retweeted the initial casting announcement for the show from the official Hamilton West End Twitter account.

Initial casting announced for #HamiltonLDN. Public booking opens noon (GMT) Monday 30 January 2017: https://t.co/PsmWNtx2cq pic.twitter.com/iDFtsKNk9K — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) January 27, 2017

Rachelle is set to play Gigi Van Tranh in the Broadway production of Miss Saigon from March to August. She also played Gigi at West End, as well as Fantine in Les Miserables at West End.

Christine, for her part, is no stranger to working on Lin-Manuel's plays, as she was in the West End production of In The Heights. In April 2016, she shared the stage with Andrea Bocelli, when he serenaded his Manila fans at a concert.

Lin-Manuel's Hamilton will premiere at Victoria Palace Theatre on November 21, with more show dates to follow. – Rappler.com