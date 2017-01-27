The group is set to release its final digital song in February

MANILA, Philippines – After 2NE1's exit, the members of another girl group have announced they will go their separate ways.

On Thursday, Janaury 26, JYP Entertainment announced that Wonder Girls, known for the song "Nobody," have decided to disband. The company said in a statement that two of the groups members – Yubin and Hyelim – will still be under JYP, while the other members, Yeeun and Sunmi, will be leaving the company.

A final single will be officially released on February 10, in celebration of the group's 10 years in the industry.

Here's part of the statement translated by website Koreaboo:

"The members have talked amongst themselves and with the company for a long time and the [girls] decided to disband.

"Yubin and Hyelim have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment and will continue their activities in music and acting as well as other fields.

"Yeeun and Sunmi have decided to pave a new path for themselves and have regretfully decided to leave the company.

"As a thanks to all the fans who have been with them for 10 years, they have decided to release their last digital single on their 10th year anniversary, February 10th."

JYP also uploaded the song, "Thank You For Being So Wonderful."

The Wonder Girls were formed back in 2006 before making their debut in 2007. Their album, Wonder Years, produced the popular song "Nobody," which became an international hit.

– Rappler.com