MANILA, Philippines – The official video of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" is out.

The song is the theme of the movie Fifty Shades Darker, which is set for release this February in the US.

In December, it was announced that the two would be collaborating on the song for the movie.

Watch the video above and tell us what you think about it in the comments below! – Rappler.com