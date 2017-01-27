Charlene represented the Philippines when the country hosted the pageant in 1994

MANILA, Philippines – Former Miss Universe Philippines 1994 Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach posted a special message for the country's 2016 bet Maxine Medina, who is set to compete on Monday, January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In 1994, the Miss Universe pageant was also held in Manila.

"Sending my love and support to Miss Philippines [Maxine Medina]. Maxine is a beautiful girl and this is her moment to shine," wrote Charlene on Instagram.

She continued, saying she would love to meet the 26-year-old interior designer to talk about their experiences as the host country's candidate.

"We both had been given the honor and privilege to represent our country in our hometown and that is a gift that we both will forever cherish, appreciate, and be grateful for. The love and support of the Filipinos is incomparable, awesome, admirable and amazing," Charlene wrote.

She added a few words of encouragement for Maxine too.

"Maxine, as you represent our country in the Miss Universe, I want you to know that we are all behind you and cheering you on. Also, please know in your heart, you are already a winner to us. I know you will make us proud. Sending my hugs and well wishes to you in advance, Maxine."

Maxine was criticized recently for mistakenly saying that Imelda Marcos "invented" the terno during a pre-taped segment for the Miss Universe preliminaries.

Charlene was part of the Top 6 and won Best In National Costume during her time. Sushmita Sen of India was crowned Miss Universe that year.

Married to actor Aga Muhlach, Charlene entered showbiz after her stint as a beauty queen, doing movies and hosting shows. She was last seen hosting the defunct entertainment show The Buzz.

She has since kept a low profile, focusing on taking care of her children Andres and Atasha. – Rappler.com