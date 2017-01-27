'I promise to always love you like a king. And give you patience and understanding for better or for worse,' says Bangs during her vows

MANILA, Philippines – Nice Print Photography has released the wedding video of actress Bangs Garcia and Lloydi Birchmore.

Bangs and Lloydi wed for the 3rd time in Boracay last January 24. The two previously had a civil wedding and a church wedding, as posted by Bangs on Instagram. (IN PHOTOS: Bangs Garcia, Lloydi Birchmore marry in Boracay)

"Finally, first day to the public as OFFICIAL [Mr. and] Mrs. Valerie and Lloyd Birchmore, since yesterday was honestly our 3rd wedding already! 1. Civil Wedding in London 2. Church Wedding 3. Beach Wedding," she said.

During the wedding ceremony, Bangs told Lloydi that she promised to be his and to support him.

"From this day forward, I promise to always respect you and accept you for all that you are, as I will always love the weird face that you make whenever you drink your coffee, no matter how loud you snore, and how clumsy you get most of the time," she said.

"I love the way you treat me like a princess, even though I can be a little bit of a brat sometimes. I promise to always love you like a king. And give you patience and understanding for better or for worse."

Lloydi meanwhile said he was very lucky to have found his "soulmate halfway around the world."

"From this day forward, I'll devote myself entirely to you. I vow we not only grow old together, but we grow together as a couple," he said.

Bangs and Lloydi got engaged in Boracay in 2016. – Rappler.com