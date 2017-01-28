A sheriff's deputy says Mischa was taken to the hospital, as she was making incoherent statements

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Mischa Barton was hospitalized on Thursday, January 26, after her neighbors and friends reportedly saw her displaying unusual behavior.

According to a report from TMZ, the former The O.C star was was speaking about her mom being a witch, the world shattering, and Ziggy Stardust.

The same report said that sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to calls, and Mischa was brought to a hospital for mental evaluation.

E! News also confirmed that Mischa was taken to a hospital after local authorities responded to a disturbance call.

"She was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital," a West Hollywood sheriff's deputy told E!.

In 2009, Mischa was placed under involuntary psychiatric hold after she threatened to kill herself. She told People in 2013: "It was a full-on breakdown. I was under enormous pressure." – Rappler.com