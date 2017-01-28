''Hamilton' is a dream! Thank you all for your love,' says Rachelle after news of her being cast as Eliza Hamilton is announced

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Rachelle Ann Go is going to play Eliza Hamilton on West End, and she recounted her Hamilton audition experience in an interview with The Daily Mail. (READ: Rachelle Ann Go, Christine Allado cast in 'Hamilton' West End production)

Rachelle, who is New York to play Gigi in Broadway's Miss Saigon, said that she auditioned for the musical before the casting directors as well as creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On playing Eliza, she said: "When I listened to the songs, and read about her and how she handled everything, I thought: 'I want to be like her – and I want to be in Hamilton!"

She was sick that day too, but worked up the courage to ask Lin-Manuel for a photo.

"I was sick that day – and even now I don’t know how I managed to find my singing voice. I thought that would be the last time I’d see Lin-Manuel – and anyone else connected to Hamilton. So you can imagine how I cried when they rang and told me I was going to play Eliza," she said.





On Twitter, the singer and stage actress wrote: "Aahh Hamilton is a dream! Thank you all for your LOVE. I woke up crying today because of so much joy. To GOD be the glory."

Aside from Rachelle, Filipino actress and singer Christine Allado will join the cast as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds too.

Hamilton dominated last year's Tony awards, winning 11 of its nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. – Rappler.com