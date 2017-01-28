Flo Rida is set to perform in the Miss Universe pageant on Monday, January 30

MANILA, Philippines – American rapper Flor Rida is in the Philippines to perform for the Miss Universe pageant on Monday, January 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena. (READ: Flo Rida to perform in Miss Universe 2016 pageant)

Flo Rida arrived at 12 noon on Saturday, January 28, via an Asiana flight. He was welcomed by Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre and a member of the Miss Universe production team.

The rapper will join R&B group Boyz II Men, who will also perform at the pageant on Monday.

This is not the first time that Flo Rida will be performing in the Philippines. He previously had a concert here back in 2010.

Flo Rida also performed in the Miss Universe 2009 pageant, where Venezuela's Stefania Fernandez won the title.

The pageant's 2016 edition will be hosted by Steve Harvey, with Ashley Graham as backstage host. – Rappler.com