'Take 'em off'

MANILA, Philippines – The first full scene from the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie has been released!

In the scene, released on January 28, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tells Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) to "Take 'em off."

A surprised Ana asks, "Right in here?" before looking around the restaurant they're in and taking her panties off.

Christian asks for the bill and the two end up in a crowded elevator, where he surreptitiously runs his hand up her leg.

In the background, fans can hear the movie's theme, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," whose music video dropped the day before this full clip.

Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, will be in US theaters in February. – Rappler.com