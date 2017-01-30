Check out the full list of this year's winners here!

MANILA, Philippines – The winners are in for the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017! Emma Stone for La La Land, Denzel Washington for Fences, the casts of Hidden Figures and Stranger Things, all took home awards at the ceremony held Sunday, January 29. (READ: 'Hidden Figures' takes top prize at SAG Awards)

The SAG nominations are the second major announcement in Tinseltown's glittering awards season, which climaxes with the Academy Awards on February 26.

The evening was marked by speeches denouncing President Donald Trump's immigration ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries. (FULL LIST: Nominees, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017)

Here's the full list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

ANDREW GARFIELD / Desmond Doss – HACKSAW RIDGE (Lionsgate)

RYAN GOSLING / Sebastian –LA LA LAND (Lionsgate)

VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben – CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (Bleecker Street)

WINNER: DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson – FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Louise Banks – ARRIVAL (Paramount Pictures)

EMILY BLUNT / Rachel – THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (Universal Pictures)

NATALIE PORTMAN / Jackie Kennedy – JACKIE (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

WINNER: EMMA STONE / Mia – LA LA LAND (Lionsgate)

MERYL STREEP / Florence Foster Jenkins – FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan – MOONLIGHT (A24)

JEFF BRIDGES / Marcus Hamilton – HELL OR HIGH WATER (CBS Films)

HUGH GRANT / St Clair Bayfield – FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS (Paramount Pictures)

LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

DEV PATEL / Saroo Brierley – LION (The Weinstein Company)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson – FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula – MOONLIGHT (A24)

NICOLE KIDMAN / Sue Brierley – LION (The Weinstein Company)

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan – HIDDEN FIGURES (20 th Century Fox)

Century Fox) MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (Bleecker Street)

FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

WINNER: HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox)

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

MOONLIGHT (A24)

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

RIZ AHMED / Nasir “Naz” Khan – THE NIGHT OF (HBO)

STERLING K. BROWN / Christopher Darden – THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX Networks)

WINNER: BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson – ALL THE WAYHBO)

JOHN TURTURRO / John Stone – THE NIGHT OF (HBO)

COURTNEY B. VANCE / Johnnie Cochran – THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX Networks)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Lacie – BLACK MIRROR (Netflix)

FELICITY HUFFMAN / Leslie Graham – AMERICAN CRIME” (ABC)

AUDRA McDONALD / Billie Holiday – LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL (HBO)

WINNER: SARAH PAULSON / Marcia Clark – THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX Networks)

KERRY WASHINGTON / Anita Hill – CONFIRMATION (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – THIS IS US (NBC)

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – GAME OF THRONES (HBO)

WINNER: JOHN LITHGOW / Winston Churchill – THE CROWN (Netflix)

RAMI MALEK / Elliot Alderson – MR. ROBOT (USA Network)

KEVIN SPACEY / Frank Underwood – HOUSE OF CARDS (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven – STRANGER THINGS”- (Netflix)

WINNER: CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – THE CROWN (Netflix)

THANDIE NEWTON / Maeve Millay – WESTWORLD (HBO)

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers – STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – HOUSE OF CARDS (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre Johnson – BLACK-ISH (ABC)

TITUSS BURGESS / Titus Andromedon – UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT (Netflix)

TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy – MODERN FAMILY (ABC)

WINNER: WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – SHAMELESS (Showtime)

JEFFREY TAMBOR / Maura Pfefferman – TRANSPARENT (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson – GRACE AND FRANKIE (Netflix)

ELLIE KEMPER / Kimmy Schmidt – UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT (Netflix)

WINNER: JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer – VEEP (HBO)

LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein – GRACE AND FRANKIE (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN (Netflix)

DOWNTON ABBEY (Masterpiece/PBS)

GAME OF THRONES (HBO)

WINNER: STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

WESTWORLD (HBO)

– with reports from AFP/Rappler.com