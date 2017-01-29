Ellen says she and Baste separated before the Christmas holidays

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she and presidential son Baste Duterte were in a relationship but already broke up.

In an interview with ABS-CBN after the press conference for the movie Moonlight Over Baler, Ellen said that she and Baste called it quits before the Christmas holidays via text.

"It was a very weird breakup. It's funny. Instead of texting a girlfriend na 'good morning,' ang text niya, 'Ano na lang kaya kung maghiwalay tayo?' Sabi ko, okay. And then hindi na kami. Actually hindi ako na-shock," she said.

(It was a very weird breakup. It's funny. Instead of texting a girlfriend "good morning," his text to me was, "What if we just separate?" I said okay. And then we weren't together anymore. Actually I wasn't shocked.)

Although the separation affected her, Ellen said that she has since moved on. She also said that she and Baste remain good friends.

"I can talk to him about anything and he can talk to me about anything. May time na nung naghiwalay kami, hindi kami nag-usap because of course, it's part of the process. After New Year, we spoke, kasi ang dami pa niyang gamit sa bahay… and then last week lang, nagkita kami, magkasama with friends, okay na. Okay na talaga. Friends na lang talaga kami," she said.

(I can talk to him about anything and he can talk to me about anything. There was a time when we broke up that we were not speaking to each other because of course, it's part of the process. After New Year, we spoke, because he still has a lot of stuff at my house... and then last week, we saw each other, we were with friends, we were already okay. We're really okay. We're just really friends now.)

Last January 23, Ellen told her Instagram followers that she and Baste were no longer together. Although they had already broken up, she posted one of their conversations in Bisaya.

Rumors of a relationship between Ellen and Baste first spread last year, when a photo of them kissing circulated online. But the two previously denied they were in a relationship in May 2016. – Rappler.com