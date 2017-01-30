Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, and more join Sandra Bullock in the 'Ocean's 11' spin-off

MANILA, Philippines – The first photo for the upcoming all-female Ocean's 8 was unveiled on Monday, January 30, by Warner Brothers.

The photo, taken by Barry Wetcher, features the movie's cast of characters – Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is seen with a group inside a train composed of Lou (Cate Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Minday Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) and Tammy ( Sarah Paulson) – seated in a New York City subway.

In the movie, the gang tries to pull off a heist during the annual Met Gala.

Ocean's 8, directed by Gary Ross (Sea Biscuit and Hunger Games), is a spinoff of the movie Ocean's 11 that starred George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts.

The movie is scheduled for release in US theaters on June 2018. – Rappler.com