'I commend you Maxine for being a strong woman and for pushing forward despite the pressure and challenges being thrown your way,' says Charlene, who represented the Philippines in 1994

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1994 Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach congratulated Maxine Medina for making it to the top 6, saying it was not an easy to be a candidate from the host country.

On Instagram, Charlene wrote: "Congratulations [Maxine Medina] We are proud of you. It is not easy to be representing your country. Especially, when the pageant is held in your homeland. The pressure is immense," she said.

Charlene knows this very well, having represented the country back in 1994 when the Philippines hosted Miss Universe for the second time.

In a previous post, Charlene said she would love to meet Maxine and exchange stories about their experiences as candidates from the host country. (READ: Charlene Gonzalez to Maxine Medina: 'You are already a winner to us')

She also praised Maxine for handling the criticism and bashing, saying: "Victories and defeats are magnified. I commend you Maxine for being a strong woman and for pushing forward despite the pressure and challenges being thrown your way. That for me shows strength, character and true attributes of a queen. Us Filipinos are 'one' in supporting you. Here's looking to an exciting future ahead as an abundance of blessings awaits you. Again, we are proud of you and Congratulations..Maxine."

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Maxine expressed her happiness representing the Philippines, and thanked fans for their support.

France's Iris Mittenaere was crowned Miss Universe 2016. – Rappler.com