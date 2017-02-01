The movie's original US version is approved by the MTRCB

MANILA, Philippines – The uncut version of Fifty Shades Darker received an R-18 rating from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

The original US version of the movie was approved, which means it will be screened in the Philippines with no cuts, blurs, and blacked-out parts.

According to a press release, the MTRCB justified its R-18 rating for the following reasons:

Prolonged and realistic depiction of sexual activity and aberrational sexual behavior

Scenes involving bondage and dominance, sadism and masochism

Nudity (breast, butt and pubic hair exposures)

Strong and/or sexual language

Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. It will be in theaters in the Philippines on

February 8. – Rappler.com