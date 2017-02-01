Ellen uses Dory, who moved from Australia to the U.S., to criticize Trump's travel ban, after the U.S. president screens the movie at the White House a day after his announcement

MANILA, Philippines – TV host Ellen DeGeneres criticized the controversial travel ban made by US president Donald Trump, with the help of none other than the animated blue tang fish she voiced, Dory. (READ: Trump's first major test is U.S. travel ban uproar)

Ellen opened her show on Tuesday, January 31, by talking about the US president's order to ban people from 7 countries from entering the US, including those who are have green cards. The day after his announcement, Trump screened Finding Dory in the White House theater. (READ: Trump downplays travel ban impact as fallout deepens)

"I don't get political but I will say I'm against one of those two things," she joked.

"Like I said, I don't get political, I won't talk about the travel ban. I'm just going to talk about the very non-political, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning Finding Dory."

She then told the story of Dory, who was from Australia, but got separated from her parents. Dory eventually meets Marlin and Nemo, who help her find her parents.

"Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," she said, referencing one of Trump's campaign promises to build a wall along the US-Mexico border to keep immigrants out.

Ellen continued: "Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family. But the other animals help Dory. Animals that don't even need her. Animals that don't even have anything in common with her. They help her even though they are completely different colors because that's what you do when you see someone in need. You help them."

Ellen is no stranger to voicing out her opinions on politics. Following the loss of Hillary Clinton, whom she supported in the elections, she quoted Eleanor Roosevelt, saying "It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness."

The travel ban, which affects countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has caused an uproar in the US, with many citizens rallying across the country to lift it. – Rappler.com