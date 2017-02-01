Camile Prats, VJ Yambao expecting first child together
MANILA, Philippines – Camille Prats is pregnant with her first child with VJ Yambao!
According to Pep, Camille confirmed the news at the February 1 taping of her GMA News TV show, Mars, which she hosts with Suzi Entrata. (WATCH: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao wedding video)
Camille and VJ got married on January 7 in Batangas.
Camille was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011 due to cancer. Camille and Anthony had one son together, Nathan.
To the reason of my being, happy 9th birthday! You make me proud in everything that you do, the little boy that you are and the man you are about to become. God has blessed me with a wonderful son and there is truly nothing more I could ever ask for. I pray that you grow up after God's own heart, your Daddy Vj and I will really work on that. Nothing more we could ever wish for but for you to seek God in everything you do. Love you my @tatanlittleman time flies so fast! I'm getting all emo by how much you've grown. You will always have mommy's heart. Always. @tatanlittleman @niceprintphoto
More details about Camille's pregnancy will be revealed in the February 7 episode of Mars. – Rappler.com