MANILA, Philippines – Camille Prats is pregnant with her first child with VJ Yambao!

According to Pep, Camille confirmed the news at the February 1 taping of her GMA News TV show, Mars, which she hosts with Suzi Entrata. (WATCH: Camille Prats, VJ Yambao wedding video)

Camille and VJ got married on January 7 in Batangas.

Camille was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011 due to cancer. Camille and Anthony had one son together, Nathan.

More details about Camille's pregnancy will be revealed in the February 7 episode of Mars. – Rappler.com