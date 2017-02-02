LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger visit Bato dela Rosa
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, racing driver Marlon Stockinger, paid Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa a visit.
On Thursday, February 2, photos of Pia and Marlon with the PNP Chief were posted on the Instagram account of Dela Rosa's son, Rock. Rock also posted a selfie of himself with Pia.
Marlon also posted a photo of himself with Dela Rosa on his own social media accounts.
While Pia and Marlon were visiting, Rock posted a short livestream on Facebook, where Pia and Marlon said hi to a few of the people watching.
– Rappler.com