Pia and Marlon take photos with the PNP Chief and his son

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, racing driver Marlon Stockinger, paid Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa a visit.

On Thursday, February 2, photos of Pia and Marlon with the PNP Chief were posted on the Instagram account of Dela Rosa's son, Rock. Rock also posted a selfie of himself with Pia.

@piawurtzbach in the house A photo posted by Rock Dela Rosa (@rockdelarosa22) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:01pm PST





@marlonstockinger @piawurtzbach representing philippines hehehe A photo posted by Rock Dela Rosa (@rockdelarosa22) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:02pm PST



Marlon also posted a photo of himself with Dela Rosa on his own social media accounts.

With PNP Chief Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa! A photo posted by Marlon Stockinger (@marlonstockinger) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

While Pia and Marlon were visiting, Rock posted a short livestream on Facebook, where Pia and Marlon said hi to a few of the people watching.



– Rappler.com