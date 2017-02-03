PH nominees at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Four actresses have been nominated for "Favorite Pinoy Star" at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017!
The nominees for the category are Janella Salvador, Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano, and Nadine Lustre.
Fans can vote for their "Favorite Pinoy Star" and in the other categories on the Nickelodeon Asia website or through Twitter and Facebook using the special Kids' Choice Awards hashtag and the hashtag of their favorite nominee.
For the "Favorite Pinoy Star" categeory, the hashtag is "#KCAPinoyStar."
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards will be hosted by John Cena and will be held at the USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles. It will air in the Philippines on Monday, March 13, at 11:30 am.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Favorite Pinoy Star
- Janella Salvador (#JanellaSalvador)
- Janine Gutierrez (#JanineGutierrez)
- Liza Soberano (#LizaSoberano)
- Nadine Lustre (#NadineLustre)
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
- Game Shakers
- Girl Meets World
- Henry Danger
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
- The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
- Big Bang Theory
- Black-ish
- Fuller House
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Supergirl
- The Flash
Favorite Reality Show
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- America’s Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Paradise Run
- Shark Tank
- The Voice
Favorite Cartoon
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- The Loud House
Favorite Male TV Star
- Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
- Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
- Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
- Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favorite Female TV Star
- Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
- Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
- Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
- Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
- Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Movie
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Captain America: Civil War
- Ghostbusters
- Pete’s Dragon
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Favorite Movie Actor
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
- Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
- Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
- Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
- Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
- Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Finding Dory
- Moana
- Sing
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Trolls
- Zootopia
Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie
- Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
- Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
- Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
- Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)
- Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)
- Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)
Favorite Villain
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)
- Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)
- Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)
- Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated
- Charlize Theron(Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
- Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
- Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
- Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)
- Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)
BFF’s (Best Friends Forever)
- Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)
- Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
- Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)
- Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)
- Neel Sethi & Bill Murray(Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)
- Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)
Favorite Frenemies
- Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
- Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
- Dwayne Johnson & Auli’I Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)
- Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
- Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
Most Wanted Pet*
- Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)
- Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)
- Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)
- Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)
- Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)
- Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
Squad
- Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan,Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman
- Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
- Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson
- X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn
Favorite Music Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Fifth Harmony
- Maroon 5
- OneRepublic
- Pentatonix
- Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Singer
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Bruno Mars
- Shawn Mendes
- Justin Timberlake
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Singer
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Ariana Grande
- Selena Gomez
- Rihanna
- Meghan Trainor
Favorite Song
- "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
- "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
- "Heathens" – Twenty One Pilots
- "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele
- "Side to Side" – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
- "Work from Home" – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
- Kelsea Ballerini
- The Chainsmokers
- Daya
- Lukas Graham
- Solange
- Rae Sremmurd
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Music Video
- "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
- "Can’t Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
- "Formation" – Beyoncé
- "Juju On That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
- "Me Too" – Meghan Trainor
- "Stressed Out" – Twenty One Pilots
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist
- Martin Garrix
- Calvin Harris
- Major Lazer
- Skrillex
- DJ Snake
- Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
- Hamilton
- Me Before You
- Moana
- Sing
- Suicide Squad
- Trolls
Favorite Viral Music Artist
- Tiffany Alvord
- Matty B
- Carson Lueders
- Johnny Orlando
- Jacob Sartorius
- JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
- 5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)
- BIGBANG (Asia)
- Bruno Mars (North America)
- Little Mix (UK)
- Shakira (South America)
- Zara Larsson (Europe)
Favorite Video Game
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Paper Mario: Color Splash
- Pokémon Moon
– Rappler.com